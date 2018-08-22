Traders Buy JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BBRE) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $50.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.98 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF traded down ($0.79) for the day and closed at $80.11

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

