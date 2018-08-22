Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,266 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,020% compared to the typical daily volume of 113 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 135.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HTHT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Huazhu Group from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.62. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

