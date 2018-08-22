Traders Sell Shares of Nevro (NVRO) on Strength (NVRO)

Traders sold shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $10.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.90 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Nevro had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. Nevro traded up $3.16 for the day and closed at $64.19

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Nevro from $84.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nevro from $102.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nevro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of -0.83.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Nevro had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nevro by 65.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nevro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 22.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,690,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,008,000 after buying an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 45.8% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

