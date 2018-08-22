Traders Sell Shares of Target (TGT) on Strength (TGT)

Investors sold shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $401.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $463.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.13 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Target had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. Target traded up $2.67 for the day and closed at $85.94

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Target by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Target by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1,435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

