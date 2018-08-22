Traders Sell Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on Strength (GDX)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Investors sold shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) on strength during trading on Monday. $80.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $155.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.32 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $18.79

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $179,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply