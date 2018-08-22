Traders Sell Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on Strength (GDX)

Investors sold shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) on strength during trading on Monday. $80.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $155.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.32 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $18.79

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $179,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

