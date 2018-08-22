Tredje AP fonden Purchases 41,209 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 94.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,209 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 12,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $73.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE OKE opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

