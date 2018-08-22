Tredje AP fonden Trims Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,904 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Progressive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 172,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $808,164.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,103 shares of company stock worth $6,837,205 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.