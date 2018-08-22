Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.31 Million in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $224,521.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 18,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $667,769.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,628.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,928 shares of company stock worth $2,645,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PCRX opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.37. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JMP Securities set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

