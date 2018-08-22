Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in SYSCO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in SYSCO by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 212,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SYSCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SYSCO by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, CFO Joel T. Grade sold 17,438 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,192,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,428.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 9,147 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $675,231.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,163.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,133,781 shares of company stock valued at $207,428,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.42.

SYY stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 68.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.