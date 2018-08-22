TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Receives $18.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $21.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 71,582 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,265,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,708.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $1,762,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,482 shares of company stock worth $3,096,795. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 197,679 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,996,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 458,962 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 836.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000.

TPH traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.