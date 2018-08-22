Tribune Company Common Stock (TRCO) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.15

News coverage about Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tribune Company Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of -0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 43.1967088589164 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRCO shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tribune Company Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tribune Company Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut Tribune Company Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Company Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Tribune Company Common Stock from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of TRCO opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. Tribune Company Common Stock has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.40. Tribune Company Common Stock had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $489.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Tribune Company Common Stock will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Tribune Company Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

