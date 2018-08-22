Trinity Industries (TRN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

News headlines about Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trinity Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 47.2610989809087 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TRN opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.12. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.24 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Vertical Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

