Trollcoin Achieves Market Cap of $332,474.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $332,474.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00041399 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004640 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00231821 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002031 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00060000 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 578,737,062 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

