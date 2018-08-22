Truepoint Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1,668.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,208,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,001,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,057,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854,148 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 3,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,982. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.