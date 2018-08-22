Truepoint Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1,382.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 49.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 55,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 90.1% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $5,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

ATVI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,573. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

