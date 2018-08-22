Truepoint Inc. Has $79.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1,227.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $79,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $78.35. 21,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,923. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.83 and a 52 week high of $80.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

