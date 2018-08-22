Tuesday Morning (TUES) Posts Earnings Results

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

Shares of TUES opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TUES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal décor. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states.

