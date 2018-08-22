Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $12.29 Million Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,996 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services makes up about 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after buying an additional 39,010 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 45.2% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 294,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 91,684 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $10,734,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 256,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

HEES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Buckingham Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, CEO John Engquist sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $84,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,512,191 shares in the company, valued at $100,613,249.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HEES stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.46.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.