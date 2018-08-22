U.CASH (UCASH) Market Cap Tops $22.72 Million

U.CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One U.CASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and C2CX. U.CASH has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and $21,935.00 worth of U.CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U.CASH has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00268057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00149195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000206 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010362 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00032817 BTC.

U.CASH Profile

U.CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. U.CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,160,479,603 tokens. The official website for U.CASH is u.cash. The Reddit community for U.CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U.CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

Buying and Selling U.CASH

U.CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, C2CX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U.CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U.CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U.CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

