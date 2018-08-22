UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €220.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €220.00 ($250.00) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €217.00 ($246.59) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. HSBC set a €223.00 ($253.41) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €217.00 ($246.59) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €207.74 ($236.07).

ALV stock opened at €185.54 ($210.84) on Monday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

