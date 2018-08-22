UIL Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 1.88 (UTL)

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UTL stock traded up GBX 177.20 ($2.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 179 ($2.29). 6,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313. UIL has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 180 ($2.30).

In other UIL news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($44,484.21). Also, insider Warren McLeland purchased 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £8,074.88 ($10,321.97).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

