UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (UL) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock (NYSE:UL) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.30547200617 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 16th.

UL stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. UNILEVER N.V. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 70.75%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

