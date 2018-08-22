United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,741 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in United Continental were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in United Continental by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in United Continental by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,403,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in United Continental by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 732,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on United Continental from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Continental to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Continental from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

NYSE:UAL opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $1,728,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,689.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

