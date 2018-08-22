United Internet (UTDI) PT Set at €58.00 by Deutsche Bank

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €58.00 ($65.91) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UTDI. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.66 ($67.80).

United Internet stock opened at €44.79 ($50.90) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 52-week low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a 52-week high of €59.80 ($67.95).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

