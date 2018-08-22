Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) and Gecina (GECFF) Financial Review

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (OTCMKTS: GECFF) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Gecina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $72.35 million 14.04 $45.61 million N/A N/A Gecina $548.20 million 23.37 N/A N/A N/A

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gecina.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 33.86% 9.91% 4.24% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Gecina does not pay a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Gecina on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-eight properties located in twenty states.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.6 billion euros at end-2017, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.