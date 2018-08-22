Urban Outfitters (URBN) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $47.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. 180,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,591. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Strouse sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $3,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,737,000 after buying an additional 3,492,613 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $50,202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,317.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,000,470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after buying an additional 982,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,188,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,903,000 after buying an additional 749,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $25,925,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

