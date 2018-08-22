Urban Outfitters (URBN) PT Raised to $55.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on URBN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $47.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.23.

Shares of URBN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 384,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,591. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Strouse sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $3,376,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,065,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $782,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,777 shares of company stock worth $5,071,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

