US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $238.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $214.64 and a 52 week high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.41.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

