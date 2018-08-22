US Bancorp DE Sells 6,873 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $48,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 5,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $359.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $249.57 and a 12-month high of $377.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.06). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.53, for a total value of $3,425,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.27, for a total value of $4,168,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,700 shares of company stock valued at $17,647,159. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

