US Concrete Inc (USCR) Director Michael D. Lundin Purchases 250 Shares

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Michael D. Lundin bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.75 per share, with a total value of $12,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of USCR stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,416. US Concrete Inc has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $868.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). US Concrete had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $404.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 339,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 69,625 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on US Concrete from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $95.00 target price on US Concrete and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

