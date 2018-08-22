US Concrete Inc (USCR) Receives $80.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

USCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of US Concrete from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “$53.95” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of US Concrete from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

In other US Concrete news, Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $453,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,915 shares in the company, valued at $20,353,276.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock worth $75,318 and have sold 28,890 shares worth $1,556,901. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 184,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,078,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,101,000 after acquiring an additional 709,745 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 446.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 561,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 332,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,416. US Concrete has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $868.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). US Concrete had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $404.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that US Concrete will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

