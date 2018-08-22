USG Co. (USG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

USG Co. (NYSE:USG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

USG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of USG from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “$43.10” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of USG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of USG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of USG and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Get USG alerts:

In other news, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of USG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $620,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew F. Hilzinger sold 34,300 shares of USG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,281.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,033 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,931. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USG. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of USG by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of USG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of USG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of USG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of USG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,787,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USG remained flat at $$43.10 on Wednesday. 713,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,813. USG has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). USG had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that USG will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for USG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.