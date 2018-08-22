Uxin (UXIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

UXIN traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,275. Uxin has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Uxin in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Uxin in a report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uxin in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.70 target price for the company.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

