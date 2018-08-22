VAALCO Energy (EGY) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

News articles about VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VAALCO Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.0176269707345 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of EGY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,703. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.