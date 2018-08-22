Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,817 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $136,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 125,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Shares of MTN opened at $293.81 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.68 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.56.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.90, for a total transaction of $539,353.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.61, for a total transaction of $12,321,972.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 556,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,833,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,189 shares of company stock worth $15,912,143 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

