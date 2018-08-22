Vail Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,048 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,739% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $293.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $200.68 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.61, for a total transaction of $12,321,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,833,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $2,443,946.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,552.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,143. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 20,630.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 921,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 916,822 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after buying an additional 284,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 3,695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,968,000 after buying an additional 184,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,577,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,393,000.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.56.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

