Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Bought by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

