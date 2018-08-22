Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,038,000 after buying an additional 2,271,561 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,180,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,206,000 after buying an additional 94,661 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19,353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 960,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 956,042 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 932,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after buying an additional 91,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 821,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,842,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $109.90 and a 52-week high of $127.14.

Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

