Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

