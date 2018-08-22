Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stake Lowered by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $155,000.

VEA stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

