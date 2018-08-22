Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Position Cut by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $193.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.70 and a fifty-two week high of $195.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.