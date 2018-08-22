Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Stake Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.