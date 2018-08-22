Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 345,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,315,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $163.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $132.06 and a 52 week high of $164.13.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.