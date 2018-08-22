Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Shares Sold by Mangham Associates LLC

Mangham Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 27.7% of Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $31,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,385,000 after buying an additional 196,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

