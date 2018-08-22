Varian Medical Systems (VAR) & Nexeon Medsystems (NXNN) Head-To-Head Review

Varian Medical Systems (OTCMKTS: NXNN) and Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Varian Medical Systems and Nexeon Medsystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems 3 3 2 0 1.88 Nexeon Medsystems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $111.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. Given Varian Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Varian Medical Systems is more favorable than Nexeon Medsystems.

Profitability

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and Nexeon Medsystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems 4.07% 27.51% 12.41% Nexeon Medsystems -7.70% -40.39% -22.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Varian Medical Systems and Nexeon Medsystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems $2.67 billion 3.85 $249.60 million $3.60 31.21 Nexeon Medsystems $3.30 million 4.78 -$2.17 million ($3.64) -2.20

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nexeon Medsystems. Nexeon Medsystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varian Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats Nexeon Medsystems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation and verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Varian Particle Therapy segment develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Siemens AG to co-develop new imaging and treatment solutions. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Nexeon Medsystems Company Profile

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

