Velocys (VLS) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Velocys in a report on Monday, June 18th.

Shares of VLS stock opened at GBX 8.70 ($0.11) on Monday. Velocys has a 1 year low of GBX 9.27 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 65.56 ($0.84).

About Velocys

Velocys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of technology for the production of synthetic fuels. The company offers catalysts with microchannel reactors used in smaller scale gas-to-liquids and biomass-to-liquids plants. It serves renewable fuels, gas monetization, and associated gas markets in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific regions.

