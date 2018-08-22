VEON (VEON) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. VEON has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in VEON by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in VEON by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

