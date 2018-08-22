Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142,369 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.18% of Vermilion Energy worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VET. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

VET stock opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 0.60. Vermilion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $305.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.05 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 411.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

