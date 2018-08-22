VF Corp (VFC) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,755 shares during the quarter. VF comprises 1.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $53,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,590,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,438,000 after buying an additional 699,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,138,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,327,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,736,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,587,000 after purchasing an additional 408,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of VF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,648,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,176,000 after purchasing an additional 254,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VF news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,485 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $5,533,093.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,673 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,535 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC stock opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of VF from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

