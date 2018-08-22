Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VIAV. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of VIAV opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.10 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,568,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 54.2% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 800,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,764,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

